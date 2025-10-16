29 minutes ago

The Minister of Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has announced that government is set to repeal and replace the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Act, 2005 (Act 691) as part of sweeping reforms to modernise Ghana’s downstream petroleum industry.

Speaking during a working visit to the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) on Wednesday, October 15, Dr. Jinapor said the move is a key component of a broader programme aimed at strengthening the sector’s legal and regulatory framework.

“This is not a step taken lightly, but one rooted in the need to bring our regulatory regime in line with global best practices,” he stated.

The minister revealed that the review process has been extensive and inclusive, involving consultations with industry stakeholders, private sector players, and civil society organisations.

“As Minister, I have personally engaged all key stakeholders — not once, not twice, but several times — to ensure that every critical issue is brought to the table and addressed,” he explained.

Dr. Jinapor emphasised that the repeal and replacement of the Act represent more than a mere legislative review.

“The repeal and replacement of the NPA Act is not just a legislative exercise; it is a strategic transformation that will define the next chapter of our downstream sector,” he said.

He commended the leadership and staff of the NPA for their professionalism and continued commitment to reform, assuring them of the Ministry’s full support in building a regulatory body that is “strong, adaptive, and respected both locally and internationally.”

The Energy and Green Transition Ministry, he noted, remains committed to positioning Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector as a modern, transparent, and globally competitive industry.