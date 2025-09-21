6 hours ago

The government has announced sweeping reforms to Ghana’s public procurement system aimed at eliminating widespread irregularities that cost the nation billions of cedis each year.

Deputy Minister of Finance, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, speaking at the National Procurement and Supply Conference, revealed that Ghana loses an estimated GH¢2.36 billion annually to procurement breaches, according to a Ghana Institute of Procurement and Supply (GIPS) report.

He described the losses as a drain on scarce resources that could otherwise finance hospitals, schools, and climate-resilient infrastructure.

“Why are we spending more on inefficiencies and infractions than on the most vulnerable in our society? Procurement inefficiencies rob us of opportunities to create jobs and expand access to critical services,” Mr. Nyarko Ampem lamented.

The Deputy Minister identified common procurement violations, including unauthorised procurements, inconsistent evaluations, poor supervision, and specifications deliberately tailored to favour certain suppliers. Such practices, he warned, undermine development efforts and erode public trust.

To reverse the trend, government has amended the Public Procurement Act, making commencement certificates and budgetary allocations mandatory for all central government-funded procurements.

In addition, the Ministry of Finance has established a Public Financial Management (PFM) Compliance Division to enforce rules through the Ghana Electronic Procurement System (GHANEPS).

Cabinet is also considering the Procurement Practitioners Bill, which seeks to professionalise the procurement sector, curb malpractices, and embed sustainability and anti-corruption measures.

“This legislation is expected to raise standards and give procurement the strategic importance it deserves,” Mr. Nyarko Ampem stated.

He stressed that the reforms are rooted in President John Mahama’s economic reset agenda and align with the 24-Hour Economy Programme, which promotes local production, green procurement, and job creation.

The Deputy Minister further urged procurement professionals to adopt technology, enforce laws, and prioritise value for money.

“Every insistence on local content builds industries that can compete across Africa and beyond,” he said.

The conference, held under the theme “Transforming Public Procurement for Sustainable Development: Policies, Practices and Pathways,” brought together key stakeholders to explore reforms that will make Ghana’s procurement system more transparent, efficient, and development-focused.