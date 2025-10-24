2 hours ago

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has revoked 278 small-scale mining licenses across the country for breaches of mining regulations and failure to renew operational permits.

Announcing the decision in a Facebook post on Thursday, October 23, 2025, the Ministry’s Spokesperson and Media Relations Officer, Paa Kwesi Schandorf, said the move forms part of government’s renewed commitment to enforce discipline and accountability within the small-scale mining industry.

According to Mr. Schandorf, the affected licenses belonged to operators who either failed to comply with environmental and safety standards or continued mining after their permits had expired.

He explained that the action reflects Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah’s determination to restore order and sustainability to the sector, which has long been plagued by illegal mining activities, commonly known as galamsey.

“The Ministry remains resolute in its efforts to sanitise the small-scale mining space and ensure that only responsible and compliant operators are allowed to mine,” Mr. Schandorf stated.

The revocations mark one of the most significant enforcement actions under the current administration and form part of a broader strategy to promote sustainable and environmentally responsible mining practices.

Over the years, illegal and unregulated mining has severely affected Ghana’s water bodies, farmlands, and forest reserves. The Ministry’s latest move underscores the government’s intent to strengthen regulation, protect natural resources, and rebuild public trust in the small-scale mining sector.