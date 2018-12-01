53 minutes ago

The government says it does not intend to pay celebrities to help create awareness on the coronavirus pandemic among its citizens.

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah disclosed this on Wednesday during an interaction with the media to give update on government’s activities in containing the spread of the virus.

The comment comes at a time celebrities across the country have been called upon to voluntarily join awareness campaigns to sensitize Ghanaians to preventive measures in order to contain the spread of the virus.

Mr. Nkrumah said he mentioned it in a meeting with the GJA, NMC and others “that we were also thinking of having persons with large following share our messages.”

But he was quick to add that government “doesn’t intend to pay any celebrity to go out there to become ambassadors for COVID-19.”

Coronavirus (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2. The disease was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, China, and has since spread globally. Celebrities across the globe are using their following to create awareness to stem the spread.

In Ghana, some of celebrities are already doing their best, but there is a need for more celebrities to voluntarily join the awareness campaign.