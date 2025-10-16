3 hours ago

Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Victor Asare Bampoe, has revealed that government’s decision to unpeg (un-cap) the National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL) has significantly boosted the Scheme’s revenue, generating GH¢9.76 billion in 2025, compared to GH¢6.52 billion in 2024.

According to Dr. Bampoe, the increase in funds has strengthened the financial sustainability of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), allowing the Authority to clear outstanding arrears and disburse over GH¢1.5 billion to healthcare providers over the past seven months.

Speaking on his behalf at the Fifth Annual General Conference of the Private Health Facilities Association of Ghana (PHAFoG) in Accra, Dr. Kwesi Senanu Djokoto, NHIA Deputy CEO in charge of Operations, said the reform has made the Scheme’s financing “more predictable and sustainable.”

Dr. Bampoe announced that the NHIA is rolling out automated claims processing and electronic payment systems to ensure faster and more transparent reimbursements.

He explained that the Authority is finalizing a new evidence-based tariff structure that accurately reflects the real cost of healthcare delivery, ensuring fair compensation for service providers while improving efficiency and accountability in claims management.

The three-day PHAFoG conference, themed “Unlocking Opportunities: Leveraging Government’s Private Sector Development Policy to Boost Ghana’s Private Health Sector,” focused on strengthening collaboration between the NHIA and private healthcare providers.

Dr. Bampoe underscored the NHIA’s commitment to deepening its partnership with PHAFoG through ongoing public-private dialogue, policy co-design, and joint initiatives such as the newly established Ghana Medical Trust Fund (Mahama Cares).

The Fund, he said, provides a framework for joint investments in healthcare infrastructure, equipment, and specialist training.

“We encourage private players — clinics, laboratories, pharmacies, and insurers — to explore and expand their service delivery capacity,” he urged.

Dr. Bampoe reiterated the Authority’s zero-tolerance stance on co-payments, describing them as illegal and harmful to public confidence in the Scheme.

“We commend facilities that have embraced cashless, transparent, and patient-centred service delivery. Compliance protects not only the Scheme but also the integrity of your profession,” he stated.

He also announced upgrades to the NHIA’s electronic credentialing interface, part of wider reforms aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery nationwide.

Dr. Bampoe praised government’s private sector development policy, stressing that universal health coverage (UHC) cannot be achieved without a strong, trusted, and well-resourced private health sector.

He revealed that nearly 30 percent of NHIS-accredited facilities are privately owned, with PHAFoG playing a crucial role as a “strategic and indispensable partner” in Ghana’s journey toward equitable healthcare for all.

Concluding his address, Dr. Bampoe expressed optimism that stronger collaboration between the NHIA and private health providers would drive innovation, improve service delivery, and advance national health outcomes.

“This conference should mark a new chapter — where we move from dialogue to delivery, from opportunity to action, and from aspiration to achievement,” he said.