Gov’t allocates GHghs130 million to fast-track completion of La General hospital – Health Minister

By Yaw Opoku Amoako October 9, 2025

The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has reaffirmed government’s commitment to completing the long-delayed La General Hospital project, describing it as crucial to easing the growing pressure on Ridge Hospital and other major health facilities in Accra.

According to the minister, GH₵130 million has been allocated in the national budget for the project, with the Ministry of Finance working to expedite disbursement to ensure steady progress on site.

During an inspection tour of the project at La, Mr. Akandoh received updates from the contractors on the current state of work and challenges affecting timelines. He assured them of his ministry’s full support and urged the team to remain on site as funds are released.

“This project is very dear to our hearts. We have made the necessary allocations, and I have personally followed up with the Ministry of Finance to ensure the payment process is fast-tracked.

Please remain on site and continue your work; the government will do its part,” the minister stated.

Mr. Akandoh also called for continuous collaboration between the contractors and the ministry, emphasizing that emerging issues would be addressed promptly.

He pledged strict monitoring and supervision to guarantee accountability and timely completion.

The Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, who accompanied the minister, expressed appreciation to the government for prioritizing the project, assuring residents that the hospital remains a key focus under the current administration.

The La General Hospital, originally demolished in 2020 to pave way for a 170-bed modern health facility, has suffered multiple delays due to funding and contractual complications.

The prolonged halt has left residents and health workers frustrated over the loss of vital healthcare services.

Once completed, the redeveloped hospital is expected to expand access to quality healthcare for communities in La and its environs, while helping to decongest major referral centres such as Ridge and Korle Bu Teaching Hospitals.

author avatar
Yaw Opoku Amoako
See Full Bio
Health news Politics

Yaw Opoku Amoako

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related To This Article

Police officer in a dark blue uniform and peaked cap speaks into orange and blue microphones at a press event.
African News
Former IGP Paul Tawiah Quaye passes on
Man in a colorful patchwork shirt giving a presentation, pointing at a monitor showing a yellow grid/map on a desk in an office setting
African News
Artificial Intelligence to revolutionize Ghana’s weather forecasting
Collage: man in maroon outfit speaks into a microphone at a podium, left panel.
African News
African negotiators urged to prioritize climate action outcomes
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    1823
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    744
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    105
  4. 4
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    66
  5. 5
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    52
  6. 6
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    43
  7. 7
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    31
  8. 8
    How to Get a Virtual Phone Number for Gmail Verification?
    27
  9. 9
    Ama K. Abebrese & Chris Okagbue cover Fame Extra Magazine’s Love Edition
    17
  10. 10
    Venus Williams: ESPN’s Doug Adler sues over Australian Open sacking
    15