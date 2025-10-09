Gov’t allocates GHghs130 million to fast-track completion of La General hospital – Health Minister

The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has reaffirmed government’s commitment to completing the long-delayed La General Hospital project, describing it as crucial to easing the growing pressure on Ridge Hospital and other major health facilities in Accra.

According to the minister, GH₵130 million has been allocated in the national budget for the project, with the Ministry of Finance working to expedite disbursement to ensure steady progress on site.

During an inspection tour of the project at La, Mr. Akandoh received updates from the contractors on the current state of work and challenges affecting timelines. He assured them of his ministry’s full support and urged the team to remain on site as funds are released.

“This project is very dear to our hearts. We have made the necessary allocations, and I have personally followed up with the Ministry of Finance to ensure the payment process is fast-tracked. Please remain on site and continue your work; the government will do its part,” the minister stated.

Mr. Akandoh also called for continuous collaboration between the contractors and the ministry, emphasizing that emerging issues would be addressed promptly.

He pledged strict monitoring and supervision to guarantee accountability and timely completion.

The Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, who accompanied the minister, expressed appreciation to the government for prioritizing the project, assuring residents that the hospital remains a key focus under the current administration.

The La General Hospital, originally demolished in 2020 to pave way for a 170-bed modern health facility, has suffered multiple delays due to funding and contractual complications.

The prolonged halt has left residents and health workers frustrated over the loss of vital healthcare services.

Once completed, the redeveloped hospital is expected to expand access to quality healthcare for communities in La and its environs, while helping to decongest major referral centres such as Ridge and Korle Bu Teaching Hospitals.