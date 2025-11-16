30 minutes ago

In the 2026 Budget Statement presented to Parliament, on Thursday, the Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato Forson, announced a GHS150 million allocation to the National Inter-Ministerial Committee on Small-Scale Mining Operations (NAIMOS) to intensify efforts against illegal small-scale mining, commonly known as ‘galamsey’.

The move comes amid stagnating growth in key economic sectors. According to the budget, the industry sector saw its growth decline from 7.1% in 2024 to 3.6% in 2025, a downturn largely attributed to delays in releases for capital projects, which hindered industrial activity and expansion.

In the extractive sector, particularly gold mining, the budget highlights a 19.1% growth in 2024, which the government attributed partly to structured support and investment, but also noted that some of this growth was fueled by galamsey activities.

Interestingly, preliminary data for 2025 suggests that the gold sector has nearly doubled its growth compared to 2024, raising questions about whether illegal mining continues to contribute significantly to output, even as the government ramps up enforcement measures.

The construction sector has not fared better, experiencing a steep decline in growth from 9.6% in 2024 to just 2.9% in 2025, reflecting the broader slowdown in capital projects and infrastructure development.

By allocating GHS150 million to NAIMOS, the government intends to strengthen enforcement, provide equipment and logistics for field operations, and coordinate anti-galamsey activities across regions.

The initiative is expected to protect legitimate mining activities, preserve the environment, and ensure sustainable contributions of the extractive sector to national revenue.

The 2026 Budget underscores a dual challenge for the government: while gold production shows strong headline growth, there are concerns that illegal mining could undermine sustainable industrial and infrastructure growth, calling for stricter regulatory oversight.

This budgetary move signals the administration’s intent to balance economic growth with environmental protection and fiscal discipline, ensuring that gains in extractive industries benefit the country without fuelling destructive galamsey practices.