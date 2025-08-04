3 hours ago

The Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo, has announced that the government has allocated a total of GH₵410 million to support two key initiatives aimed at addressing youth unemployment and enhancing skills development across the country.

GH₵110 million will fund the nationwide rollout of the Adwumawura Programme, while GH₵300 million has been earmarked for the National Apprenticeship Programme (NAP).

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series at the Jubilee House on Monday, August 4, the Minister explained that the funding was part of the government's broader strategy to economically empower young people and tackle unemployment.

He added that the Adwumawura programme received significant backing from the Ministry of Finance, following a directive from President John Mahama to scale up youth economic opportunities.

“In a further demonstration of the government’s unwavering commitment to economically empowering Ghanaian youth, an amount of GH₵110 million has been allocated this year for the nationwide operationalisation of the Adwumawura programme."

“This financial backing sends a strong signal that we are not merely announcing intentions; we are resetting the country and investing in the future of young people,” he noted.

Launched by President Mahama on April 28, the Adwumawura Programme aims to combat youth unemployment by fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. Mr. Opare Addo shared that the response to the programme has been overwhelmingly positive.

The Minister revealed that the response to the initiative has been encouraging.

“I am pleased to report that the programme received over 8,000 applications in the first week alone. To date, we have received more than 11,000 applications through both online and manual submission channels. All are currently under review,” he said.

In addition to Adwumawura, the Minister provided updates on the National Apprenticeship Programme, another key initiative to address unemployment by offering practical vocational and technical skills to young Ghanaians.

“This year, President John Mahama, through the Ministry of Finance, has allocated GH₵300 million to this programme as a deliberate effort to promote skills development among the youth,” he said.

The NAP will officially begin on August 12, 2025, when the first cohort of trainees will be inducted into the programme. It aims to equip participants with hands-on skills in various trades, enhancing their employability and entrepreneurial potential. The programme was officially launched by President Mahama in Tamale on April 30, 2025.

The NAP is designed to remove the financial barriers to skills training in the informal technical and vocational sectors, ensuring more young people can access the skills needed for sustainable livelihoods.