Gov’t announces cashew price for 23/24 season; 1kilo drops from GHghs8.5 to GHghs7

The minimum farm gate purchase price for cashew for the 2023–2024 season, which starts in late December, has been announced by the Ghanaian government through the Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA).

Following multiple deliberations with all parties involved in the cashew value chain, the government has chosen to peg one kilogram at Gh₵7, according to Hon. William Agyapong Quaitoo, CEO of the Tree Crops Development Authority.

During a brief ceremony on Friday in Kintampo, Bono East Region, to formally declare this year’s cashew seasoned opened, Hon. William Quaitoo disclosed that the price dropped from Gh₵8.5 last year because of the Cedi to Dollar exchange rate, the commodity’s international market price, and most importantly the declining quality of Ghana’s cashew nuts.

To assure quality and fetch higher prices on the international market, Mr. Kwabena Owusu, National Organizer of the Cashew Traders and Exporters Association of Ghana, begged farmers and purchasers to make every effort to adequately dry the nuts before export.

Speaking with Nana Kwadwo Adu of Asta FM, some farmers expressed their displeasure with the price reduction and claimed that the government ought to have taken into consideration the difficulties that farmers face.

Source: Kapitalradio971.com