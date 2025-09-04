5 hours ago

Ghana’s Minister for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Sam Nartey George, has announced the appointment of KPMG as the transaction advisor for the proposed merger between AT Ghana (formerly AirtelTigo) and Telecel Ghana.

Speaking at a press briefing on Friday, September 5, 2025, the Minister explained that the decision forms part of government’s strategy to establish a strong second operator to balance competition in the country’s telecommunications sector.

“The government has appointed KPMG as transaction advisor to guide the future of AT, with the goal of building a strong competitor to rebalance the mobile market,” Mr. George said.

Under its mandate, KPMG will review government’s shareholding in Telecel Ghana and make recommendations aimed at strengthening competition and improving service delivery. The firm has been given 60 days to complete its assignment.

The Minister also addressed concerns among workers of AT Ghana. He assured that the jobs of approximately 300 permanent staff will be safeguarded, adding that provisions are being made for the 200 contract staff as well.

“I have already met with the staff and assured them of job security. The transaction advisor has also been instructed to consider the fate of the contract workers,” he emphasized.

The proposed merger is expected to reshape Ghana’s telecom landscape by boosting competition and enhancing service quality for consumers.