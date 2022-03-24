12 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo has given directive to suspend the purchase of imported vehicles with immediate effect as part of the measures to save the economy.

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta who announced this on Thursday said the move will help reduce government reliance on the importation of vehicles by 50%.

According to him, “Discretionary spending is to be further cut by an additional 10%.

The Ministry of Finance is currently meeting with MDAs to review their spending plans for the rest of the three quarters to achieve the discretionary expenditure cuts; “these times call for very efficient use of energy resources”.

He explained that “In line with this, there will be a 50% cut in fuel coupon allocations for all political appointees and Heads of government institutions, including SOEs, effective 1 April 2022 and with immediate effect, Government has imposed a complete moratorium on the purchase of imported vehicles for the rest of the year”.

He said, “This will affect all new orders, especially 4-wheel drives. We will ensure that the overall effect is to reduce total vehicle purchases by the public sector by at least 50 percent for the period”.

