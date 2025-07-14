2 hours ago

The Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has begun paying monthly allowances to all Assembly Members across the country, with each receiving GHS1,300.

The announcement was made by sector minister Ahmed Ibrahim at a press conference on Monday, July 14. He noted that the initiative forms part of the government’s broader effort to strengthen grassroots governance under the Resetting Ghana Agenda.

According to the Minister, GHS23.6 million has already been disbursed to cover payments for April and May. The funds follow the release of GHS25 million from the Ministry of Finance, representing the first tranche of the GHS100 million allocation earmarked in the 2025 Budget.

In total, 9,085 Assembly Members, both elected and appointed are expected to benefit from the scheme, which aims to enhance their effectiveness and oversight in local governance.

“The NDC government has allocated GHS100 million in the 2025 budget statement and economic policy of Ghana to pay a monthly consolidated allowance to all Assembly Members in the country, both elected and appointed,” Ahmed Ibrahim said.

He added that the objective is to strengthen their capacity and equip them with the necessary resources and logistics to improve the monitoring and implementation of government projects across the country.