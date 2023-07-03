3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says his government is determined to achieve the United Nations (UN)’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) six which requires all subscribing countries to ensure access to water and sanitation for all.

He said this at the commissioning of phase three of the five districts water project in Adaklu in the Volta Region.

The project provides potable water for a population of over 89,000 people from the Adaklu, Agotime-Ziope and Central Tongu districts.

President Akufo-Addo said the government would ensure that the lack of potable water in rural Ghana becomes a thing of the past.

“Regarding SDG 6 with demands that we provide clean water and sanitation for all, the Akufo-Addo government has made significant improvement towards this objective.”

“You may recall at a ceremony in the Ho West District on the same day I cut the sod for the commencement of five districts’ water project. I commissioned completed projects under the water supply improvements project of the Ghana Spain Debt Swap Development Programme implemented by the Community of Water Sanitation Agency (CWSA) at a total cost of $3.7 million,” he stated.

Source: citifmonline