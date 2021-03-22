2 hours ago

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor on Monday paid a working visit to the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC), assuring management and staff of the company of government’s vision and commitment to develop an integrated aluminium industry in Ghana.

He said it was President’s Akufo-Addo’s vision is to develop an integrated aluminium industry in Ghana by establishing an aluminium refinery for the country’s bauxite as well as streamlining the whole value chain.

He pledged to work closely with GIADEC in order to help achieve the government’s industrial transformation agenda, tasking the company to set up an Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee, comprising all relevant ministries to ensure that the vision and objectives for an integrated aluminum industry are achieved.

This was contained in a statement issued by the GIADEC on Monday, March 22, 2021.

Below is the statement

PRESS RELEASE

22nd March 2021

LANDS AND NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER PAYS WORKING VISIT TO GIADEC

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, said in Accra today the Government is determined to support the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) to realise the vision of the President, Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo Addo.

“The President’s vision is to develop an integrated aluminium industry in Ghana by establishing an alumina refinery for our bauxite, and streamlining the whole value chain,” Mr. Jinapor said.

He was speaking during a working visit to the head office of the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) today.

The Minister said his Ministry will work closely with GIADEC to drive the government’s Industrial transformation agenda.

He was accompanied by Mr. Benito Owusu Bio, Member of Parliament of Atwima Nwabiagya North, the Chief Director of the Ministry, Prof. Patrick Agbesinyale and other Directors.

Mr. Jinapor tasked GIADEC to help to set up an Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee comprising the relevant ministries to ensure that the vision and objectives for an integrated aluminium industry are achieved.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GIADEC, Mr. Michael Ansah, who welcomed the sector Minister and his team, disclosed that GIADEC is actively working on selecting strategic investors as partners for the development of the bauxite mines, alumina refining and smelting, as well as other downstream industries. Additionally, he emphasized how GIADEC will execute its operations within the framework of international environmental best practice.

The deputy CEO of GIADEC, Mr. Akwasi Osei Agyei, thanked the Minister and his team for the visit, saying they had had a fruitful meeting.

Industry analysts say a fully integrated aluminium industry in Ghana would boost the country’s economy, create jobs and transform the communities in which GIADEC will operate.

GIADEC is a wholly Ghanaian owned entity with a mission to be the leading Integrated Aluminium Company in Africa, creating sustainable value for our stakeholders and differentiated by cost effective and safe environmentally sound operations.

Ends.