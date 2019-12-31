2 hours ago

Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, has assured women in the country of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government’s commitment to ensuring that their economic conditions are improved to enable them to take care of their families.

He said the government has recognised the important role played by women and would do everything within its power to ensure that they are given the needed push to empower them for the upkeep of their families.

Ambrose Dery gave the assurance at Yaateng in the Upper West Region, where he donated corn mill machines to women groups in the Nandom constituency. The cost of the corn mill is valued at GHS7,000.

Mr Dery said since NPP assumed the reins of government, empowerment and development of women have been key on its agenda and the party would not shirk that responsibility.

The Interior Minister who is the Member of Parliament of the Nandom constituency, also in the Upper West Region, admonished the beneficiary women groups the very good care of the corn mill machines to enable them to achieve the purpose for which it was donated.

Ambrose Dery donated three corn mills machines to tree other communities in the Nandom constituency namely, Kandemengangn, Bulegangn and Kpiyagl.

The donation of the corn mills to the women groups is about the 35th in the constituency.

For the past three years, the interior minister has shown goodwill and support to the people of Nandom in the sectors of education, health, employment, water, electricity, roads and above all security.