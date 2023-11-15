20 minutes ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says his government remains committed to restoring resilience to the Ghanaian economy despite the challenges that have threatened global economies in the last two years.

The president notes that recent macroeconomic indicators, including a downward trend in inflationary rates, are positive signs that the government is on course to achieving stability.

President Akufo-Addo made these comments in Tema on Wednesday when he officially commissioned the New Gantry Cranes and Works for the 2nd Phase of the Tema Port Expansion Project, championed by Meridian Ports Services Limited.

President Akufo-Addo further stated that the government prioritizes initiatives that ensure the growth of the private sector, which immensely contributes to national growth.