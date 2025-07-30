6 hours ago

The Government has publicly denounced the attempted arrest of a JoyNews reporter and the alleged assault of an eyewitness by a soldier at a demolition site, describing the act as a grave violation of press freedom and human rights.

In a statement issued by the Presidency Communications Directorate, President John Mahama reaffirmed his administration’s firm stance on safeguarding press freedom and journalist safety.

The President, through his spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu, condemned the actions as “utterly unacceptable” and emphasised that they have no place in a democratic society.

“A free and unfettered press is a cornerstone of our democracy, essential for accountability, transparency, and informed public discourse,” the statement read.

According to reports, the JoyNews journalist, Carlos Calony, was picked up by National Security operatives while covering the aftermath of the demolition of a warehouse under construction along the Spintex Road in Accra. The circumstances of his arrest remain unknown.

The government’s statement reaffirms its commitment to protecting all Ghanaian citizens and assured the public that such violations would not go unchecked.

It also confirmed that the Minister for Defence and the National Security Coordinator have been directed to investigate the incident and ensure that those responsible face appropriate disciplinary and punitive measures without delay.