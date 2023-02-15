1 hour ago

Government has described as illegal the enskinment of a new Bawku Naba at Nalerigu.

“The Government condemns developments in Nalerigu today February 15, 2023, concerning the purported enskinment of a new Bawku Naba as illegal and a threat to National Security,” the government said in a statement issued by the Ministry of Information.

Government in the statement also reiterated that Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II is the Bawku Naba, duly gazetted and a member of the National and Upper East Regional Houses of Chiefs.

The security agencies have therefore been directed to arrest and prosecute any other person who holds himself out as a Bawku Naba.

“Further, any developments that have the potential to undermine the peace of Bawku will also be dealt with swiftly and in accordance with law,” government cautioned in the statement.

The Mamprusi faction in the protracted Bawku conflict was at the palace of the overlord of Mamprugu, Naa Bohugu Mahama Abdulai Sherigah II on Wedneday for the enskinment of a new Bawku Naba despite the recognition of Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II by the government and the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs as the legitimate ruler of the area.

There were reports that efforts by the government to stop the supposed enskinment from happening failed.

Source: citifmonline