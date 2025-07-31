58 minutes ago

The Office of the President has strongly condemned the attempted arrest of a JoyNews reporter and the assault of a civilian by a soldier during the controversial demolition of a warehouse reportedly linked to businessman Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan.

The incident, which occurred on July 29, 2025, at Spintex in Accra, has sparked widespread concern over media freedom, human rights, and the increasing militarization of civilian affairs.

In an official statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the government expressed deep dismay over the conduct of the uniformed personnel, describing the actions as “utterly unacceptable” and incompatible with the values of the democracy under President John Dramani Mahama.

“President Mahama reaffirms his unwavering commitment to the freedom and safety of journalists. A free and unfettered press is a cornerstone of our democracy, essential for accountability, transparency, and informed public discourse,” the statement emphasized.

Journalist Assaulted

The incident unfolded during the demolition of a warehouse near Action Chapel on Spintex Road. JoyNews journalist Carlos Carlony, who was covering the operation, was reportedly stopped by soldiers and National Security operatives, forcibly detained, and had his mobile phone seized.

Eyewitnesses said a civilian who attempted to speak with the reporter was also physically assaulted by one of the soldiers.

At the time of reporting, Carlony was still in custody, with limited information about his health or status, raising alarms about press suppression under the guise of security operations.

Controversial Demolition

The warehouse demolition itself has become a hotbed of controversy.

Though National Security has claimed the structure posed a risk to aviation activity due to its proximity to airport operations, critics argue that several similar or larger buildings in the vicinity remain untouched.

President Orders Probe

In response to the use of force against the journalist and civilian, President Mahama has directed the Minister for Defence and the National Security Coordinator to conduct a swift and thorough investigation into the incident.

The directive includes the application of immediate punitive measures against those responsible.

“Appropriate disciplinary and punitive measures must be applied without delay to ensure accountability and prevent future occurrences,” the presidency stated.

The President also reiterated that the safety and rights of all Ghanaian citizens must be upheld at all times, regardless of political affiliation, status, or circumstance.

The use of armed military personnel in what appears to be a civil demolition exercise has raised eyebrows.