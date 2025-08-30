5 hours ago

Government has indicated that it may introduce a new tax on businesses to support the proposed Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Fund.

At the second National Roundtable for Private Sector Engagement in TVET, a speech delivered on behalf of Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu revealed that the fund will be resourced through a mix of existing skills financing streams, strategic allocations from national revenue, and potentially, a dedicated business tax.

While acknowledging private sector concerns about additional financial burdens, the Minister assured that the initiative will focus on better coordination of existing financing mechanisms to create a “ring-fenced” pool of funds. This, he said, would reduce the pressure on an already tax-weary public.

The TVET Fund, according to him, will strengthen the capacity of training institutions and promote industry-led training programmes such as the Ghana Skills Development Initiative. He urged the private sector to deepen collaboration with TVET institutions to produce industry-ready graduates, framing skills development as a strategic investment rather than corporate charity.

TVET is seen as a critical pillar of Ghana’s education and employment strategy, equipping young people with practical skills and entrepreneurial ability to curb youth unemployment and boost productivity.

The proposed fund is expected to address challenges facing the sector, including outdated training facilities, lack of modern equipment, shortage of qualified instructors, and limited professional development opportunities. It also aims to create a predictable and sustainable flow of resources for training and industry partnerships.

The TVET Fund will form part of a comprehensive national TVET policy, which is expected to be presented to Cabinet in the coming months.