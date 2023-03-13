3 hours ago

The Minority in Parliament is alleging several causalities have been recorded as a result of the shortage of certain childhood vaccines.

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Minority spokesperson on health, claims five children died from measles due to lack of vaccines.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu have both publicly denied reports that some children have died due to vaccine shortages.

However, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh believes that the government is concealing the information.

“The President and the Minister responsible for Health made a statement that we haven’t recorded any fatality. That is false. We have recorded about five fatalities. I don’t want to believe that government wants to deliberately withhold the information from the public.”

Recently, several parts of the country were hit with a shortage of vaccines despite claims by the National Health Insurance Authority that over GH¢70 million has been released for the procurement of vaccines.

The situation heightened after major health facilities in most regions turned away nursing mothers away due to the erratic supply of vaccines including measles, polio and tetanus.

But over the weekend, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) confirmed taking delivery of a consignment of childhood vaccines entreating caregivers to desist from rushing to hospitals for the vaccines.

The GHS said the Ministry of Health has made adequate provisions for the supply of vaccines that will last for the rest of the year and beyond.

The vaccines, according to GHS include BCG, OPV and Measles with accompanying devices such as needles, syringes and safety boxes.

Vaccinations for children will begin today, Monday, March 13. 2023.

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, urged all parents to vaccinate their children during a media interview.

He entreated caregivers to desist from rushing to hospitals for the vaccines.

“By Monday morning, there will be vaccine available for those who need it. The doses that are available are enough for at least six weeks across the country. So, by Monday, we will start vaccinating all.”

Source: citifmonline