The Government, through the Ministry of the Interior, has officially declared Thursday, December 25, and Friday, December 26, 2025, as well as Thursday, January 1, 2026, as statutory public holidays.
The announcement was contained in a statement issued by the Ministry and signed by the Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka.
The designated dates mark Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day respectively, in accordance with Ghana’s public holiday calendar.
The Minister urged the general public, as well as all public and private institutions, to observe the holidays in compliance with the country’s laws and traditions.
Friday, December 19, 2025 | MINTER - Accra
𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝟐𝟓𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫, 𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝟐𝟔𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝟏𝐬𝐭 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 𝐚𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐲𝐬 pic.twitter.com/kISxJacdfX
