The Government, through the Ministry of the Interior, has officially declared Thursday, December 25, and Friday, December 26, 2025, as well as Thursday, January 1, 2026, as statutory public holidays.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued by the Ministry and signed by the Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka.

The designated dates mark Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day respectively, in accordance with Ghana’s public holiday calendar.

The Minister urged the general public, as well as all public and private institutions, to observe the holidays in compliance with the country’s laws and traditions.