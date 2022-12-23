2 hours ago

Government through the Interior Ministry has declared Tuesday, December 27, 2022, a public holiday.

It was announced in a statement on the Ministry’s website and signed by the sector Minister Ambrose Dery.

“The general public is hereby notified that Sunday, 25th December 2022 marks Christmas Day which is a Statutory Public Holiday.

“However, in view of the fact that 25th December 2022 falls on a Sunday, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has by Executive Instrument (E.I), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, (Act 601) declared Tuesday, 27th December 2022 as an additional Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the statement read.

This means Ghanaians will have a long weekend which will start on Saturday, Christmas Eve December 24, Sunday, Christmas Day December 25, Monday, Boxing Day December 26, and Tuesday, December 27 for the Christmas festivities.