The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, has revealed that the government has directed JA Plant Pool Ghana Limited to refund $2 million following the discovery of financial irregularities in the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) contract.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series in Accra on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, Dr. Ayine said a forensic audit of the $176 million contract uncovered an overpayment of $2 million.

“In the case of DRIP, JA Plant was overpaid by $2 million. The contract sum was $176 million, but payment records showed $178 million was made. We have therefore demanded that JA Plant Pool refund the excess amount,” he stated.

The Attorney General further disclosed that investigators also detected tax evasion amounting to GH¢38.7 million linked to the importation of 190 pieces of equipment under false tax exemption claims.

“We realised that 190 pieces of equipment were cleared without paying the required taxes. They were presented as tax-exempt when, in fact, they were not,” he explained.

A detailed analysis using the HS code system confirmed that the unpaid taxes totalled GH¢38.7 million. The government has since formally requested repayment of both the overpaid sum and the evaded taxes.

Dr. Ayine added that the audit also uncovered cases of over-invoicing, with some equipment priced between 100% and 300% above market value.

“For instance, a machine that cost $40,000 was invoiced at $84,000—an increase of more than 110%,” he revealed.

He noted that a dedicated investigative team is conducting a comprehensive review of all equipment supplied under the programme to build a solid foundation for possible criminal prosecutions.

According to the Attorney General, the findings form part of a broader government initiative to recover misappropriated funds and strengthen accountability and transparency in public financial management.