59 minutes ago

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) says the government is developing a comprehensive framework to legalise and regulate the commercial motorcycle transport sector, widely known as okada.

The move follows last week’s demonstration by tricycle operators, popularly called pragia in Kumasi, where riders demanded formal recognition and clear rules governing their operations.

Kelvin Caternor, Deputy Director for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation at the DVLA, said the reforms aim to professionalise the industry and improve road safety.

He made the comments at the “Motor Riders Day Rally” on Sunday, November 23, 2025. The event, organised by the National Christian Men’s Forum, an initiative of the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International, in partnership with 11 Christian men’s groups, sought to educate riders on the regulatory measures being drafted.

According to Caternor, commercial riders will be required to obtain licences by passing an oral test, a theory test and an eye exam to ensure they meet safety standards.

He added that each motorcycle will receive a unique registration plate to help law enforcement identify riders more easily.

“Mandatory helmets with unique identification numbers for both rider and passenger will be required. These measures are designed to professionalise the activities of Okada riders, enhance accountability, and protect their livelihoods,” he added.