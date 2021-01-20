1 hour ago

The Ministry of Aviation says it is engaging with the management of British Airways (BA) to ensure that British Airways Ghana Services from London originate and terminate at the Heathrow Airport.

According to the Ministry, the management of BA recently communicated with them that the airline had taken a decision to operate all London-Accra-London bound BA flights from London Gatwick Airport.

However, the Ministry, in a statement said it had rejected the changes and informed authorities of BA that it would not accept the change due to the lack of proper consultation with Ghanaian authorities.

The Ministry added that at a meeting with the then Minister of Aviation, Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, the BA team promised to provide further information and data analysis to support their reason for the changes of their services and to enable government take a final position on the matter.

The Ministry, therefore, assured the public that “the Government of Ghana does not support the stance of BA, and the Ministry of Aviation is engaging the BA Authorities to rescind their decision and respect the position of the Government of Ghana and uphold the mutual interest of the two countries.”