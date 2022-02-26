8 hours ago

The Government of Ghana is in talks with Ukraine’s neighbouring countries to ensure the smooth evacuation of Ghanaians, especially students, in the troubled country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said this has become necessary because Ukraine had closed its airspace following its issues with Russia.

Russian troops are already in Ukraine, unleashing mayhem on the former Soviet bloc following Russia’s disagreement with NATO’s eastward expansion.

Russia has also said Ukrainian membership of the US-led Atlantic military alliance was unacceptable.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said a list of students in Ukraine has been obtained and efforts are far advanced to evacuate them.

It also said it is in touch with Ghanaian students in Ukraine through their leaders. Over a thousand Ghanaian students are believed to be in Ukraine.

“Following the closure of the Ukraine airspace, it has become challenging to airlift our compatriots from Kiev and other parts of the country. Hence, the only viable means is by land to neighbouring countries such as Moldova, Belarus, Slovakia, and Hungary.”

The Foreign Affairs Ministry also indicated that relevant Ghanaian missions and Honorary consuls are on standby to help the students who have already begun their road trip to Hungary and Romania.

“Discussions with the authorities in Switzerland, Turkey, Moldova, Poland, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia to assist with the smooth evacuation of Ghanaians in Ukraine are far advanced.”

“The officials of relevant Ghanian diplomatic missions and Honorary Consuls are on standby to facilitate the passage of students who had commenced their journey by road to Romania and Hungary.”

The Ministry urges Ghanaians in Ukraine, to keep calm as measures are being finalised to ensure their safe evacuation.

Read full details of the release here

Source: citifmonline