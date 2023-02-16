Govt expenditure shot up by GH¢82bn in the past year – Ablakwa

By Prince Antwi February 16, 2023

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa finds it troubling that government has refused to take responsibility for the country’s current economic woes.

He maintains that government single-handedly dragged the nation into the mess it is in through its fiscal recklessness.

“We keep blaming external factors. Why are we the only country in Africa going through a Debt Restructuring Programme? Are we saying these external factors did not affect others? We have a Finance Minister who refuses to take responsibility.”

“Instead of him [Finance Minister] to tender in a resignation, he has come here to offer dubious explanations,” he said on the floor of Parliament on Thursday.

He further indicated that his records show that government expenditure has gone up by GH¢82 billion between last year and this year.

“How can this be the case, especially at a time government is demanding money from pensioners and individual bondholders?”

“I support a demand for a resolution by this house that the pensioner bondholders, individual bondholders should be exempted from this draconian Ken Ofori-Atta, Bawumia, and Nana Addo inflated debt exchange programme.”

Source: citifmonline

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