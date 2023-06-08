1 hour ago

The Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr Richard Ahiagbah has called for support for the economic recovery plan in the Post Covid-19 Programme for Economic Growth.

He said the government has a great economic recovery plan in the programme under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.

“We have a great economic recovery plan in the great economic recovery plan in the Post Covid-19 Program for Economic Growth. Let’s work together to ensure its implementation,” he tweeted.

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has also said the economy is back on track and further urged foreign investors to take advantage of the investment opportunities created in various sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

Speaking at the 3rd Ghana Investments and Opportunities Summit in London on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, he said, “we are living in extraordinary times. Over the past two years, inflation has surged. Its rise has been large, sudden, and global. In many parts of the world, it is now at levels unseen for generations. Meanwhile, financial systems have come under strain. For the first time in recent decades, we have seen high inflation and financial stress emerging in tandem. The world as we are all aware continues to face difficult moments caused by several factors, including climate change, disruptions in the supply chain of manufacturing goods as a result of the pandemic, among others.”

Dr. Bawumia, the government is balancing sound fiscal management with strategic public investments that unlock growth.

“The private sector is the engine of growth, and we are only here to support you. Our government is acting as your facilitator. We will unlock bottlenecks and prioritize limited resources to strategic sectors and projects. We think this is an exciting time to be part of Ghana’s economic growth,” he said in his keynote address.

“We are organizing this Investment and Opportunities Summit exactly in that context. First, we want to show that Ghana is back on track and that strong opportunities exist for profitable private investments in key sectors. “

“Ghana is home to one of West Africa’s most prominent and efficient ports, Tema, on the eastern serves as a feedstock to the landlocked ECOWAS countries. There is also the Takoradi port on the western coast, which serves the logistics, oil and gas, and allied industries. Takoradi is undergoing a significant transformation and requires significant investment to help decongest Tema and establish a commercial case for more vessels berthing there,” he added.