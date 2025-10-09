3 hours ago

Government Spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to upholding freedom of expression, particularly within the digital space, assuring media practitioners that there are no plans to impose restrictions on free speech.

Speaking at the launch of the 29th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Media Awards in Accra on Thursday, October 9, Mr. Kwakye Ofosu stated that the government fully supports press freedom, but also urged responsible use of social media to preserve national unity.

“Let me assure you that the government does not intend to curb freedoms. President Mahama, as you know him, is one person who supports the expression of free speech. He is exceptionally tolerant and he is open to criticism."

“But he, as President and as head of government, has the same responsibility as any leader anywhere to ensure that our social fabric is not turned asunder by the abuse of this new platform [social media],” he added.

The event also marked the inauguration of a nine-member vetting committee for this year’s GJA Awards. The committee, chaired by former National Media Commission member and ex-TV3 Production Manager Gabriel Bosompem, will be responsible for reviewing and selecting outstanding entries.

GJA President Albert Dwumfuor praised the resilience and dedication of Ghanaian journalists, highlighting their vital role in national development and democratic growth.

“As we launch the 29th GJA Awards today, let’s be reminded that the story of Ghana cannot be written without the voices of her journalists and that our future as a nation depends on the strength, integrity and patriotism of our media,” he said.