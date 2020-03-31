3 hours ago

Vocal member of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yayra Koku has alleged that the government of Ghana is hiding the names of government officials who have contracted the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and that the true number of persons infected in the country is also being suppressed.

In a tweet petitioning the World Health Organization (WHO), Mr Koku appealed to WHO to help so that names of government officials who are victims of COVID-19 and the real number of persons infected can be revealed to the general public.

Ghana’s COVID-19 victims stand at a total of 152 with 5 deaths and 1 recovery. But Mr. Koku has disputed these numbers insisting that the number has been reduced or suppressed by the government of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Meanwhile the government of Ghana has taken stringent steps in the fight against the virus by implementing a lockdown of Accra and Kumasi and their contiguous areas since yesterday, March 30, 2020.

As of 29 March 2020, 11 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ghana. Ten (10) of the new cases were among persons who were under mandatory quarantine in Tamale under the direction of the Regional Security Committee of the Northern Region.

The 10 cases were Guinean residents who travelled through Burkina Faso and Togo to Ghana and were picked following intelligence reports. The eleventh case was recorded in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The breakdown of cases are Accra - 133 (3 dead), Northern Region, Tamale – 10 Ashanti Region – 8 (2 dead) Upper West – 1.

