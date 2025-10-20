3 hours ago

Transport Minister, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, has revealed that the Ministry of Transport took over a “completely non-functional” sector, with many railway companies unable to pay workers and contractors abandoning projects due to unpaid invoices.

In an interview with Joy News, Minister Nikpe stated that the government is already working to stabilise the sector, including engaging contractors to resume stalled projects.

“We inherited a sector that was totally non-functional. That is why you will hear that several of our railway company limited workers were unpaid for some period of time because the system is not functioning,” he said.

He also highlighted that numerous contractors had left government projects due to outstanding interim payment certificates (IPCs), which made it financially impossible for them to continue their work.

“A lot of contractors who had contracts with the government had abandoned sites because of unpaid interim payment certificates that were raised,” he noted.

Despite the challenges, Minister Nikpe mentioned that, with the support of President Mahama, the Ministry has successfully re-engaged some contractors. For instance, Amandi Construction Limited has already returned to work on a project in the Western Region.

Discussions are continuing with other contractors to bring them back to work as well.

The government stressed that stabilising the sector is crucial for ensuring the successful continuation of key infrastructure projects throughout the country.