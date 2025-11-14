4 hours ago

Interior Minister Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak has announced that recruitment into the Prisons, Immigration, Police, and Fire Service will be fully digitised to end long queues and prevent deadly incidents during national enlistment exercises.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, November 14, the Minister said the new digital system will eliminate all paper-based processes and introduce a unified online application portal for the security services.

“Our hope is to have a seamless process. Everything will be moved from paper to paperless. You can start the process and finish with your mobile phone from the comfort of your home with the code, which will be published on Sunday, November 16.

He added that the new platform will serve as a robust, centralised e-recruitment portal designed to harmonise procedures across all the services.

The announcement comes in the wake of the deadly stampede at the El-Wak Sports Stadium during a military recruitment exercise, which left 28 applicants affected, 12 in critical condition, five in intensive care, and six confirmed dead. A similar incident in Kumasi also resulted in five injuries.

Mr. Muntaka Mubarak stressed that the shift to a digital, end-to-end system will help reduce congestion, improve safety, and enhance efficiency in future recruitment exercises.