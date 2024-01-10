Govt is embarking on digital transformation to leapfrog the development process - Bawumia

2 hours ago

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has repeated the importance of digital transformation to Ghana’s economy.

He reiterated that digital technology will leapfrog the development process and help the country overcome legacy problems.

It will also improve both economic and public sector governance, he added.

Dr Bawumia said these on Tuesday January 9 when he joined leadership and students of the University of Ghana, as well as other distinguished guests, for the 75th Annual New Year School, at the University of Ghana in Accra.

Dr Bawumia noted that the New Year School, a long standing and cherished tradition of the University of Ghana, provides a unique platform at the beginning of the year, to members of the academia, public and private sectors, to deliberate on issues of national interest.

Addressing the gathering on this year’s theme: “Nurturing resilience: Adopting Technology and Embracing Humanism for Sustainable Development,” he said the government’s vision, upon assumption of office in 2017 is “to build a new system through digital transformation, to leapfrog the development process, overcome legacy problems and improve both economic and public sector governance.”