5 hours ago

Ranking member for Energy and Mines, John Jinapor, has said contrary to claims by government that the Rusia-Ukraine war has affected the economy, Ghana rather made money amidst the crisis.

According to John Jinapor, the government made over 8 billion cedis in 3 months as a result of Russia-Ukraine war, which is more than what the government projected for the whole year.

This figure he revealed was from PIAC.

Addressing the media in parliament, a minority spokesperson on mines urged government to must take steps to address the current hardship in the country.

“It’s sad to note that fuel price today is going through the roofs. At the beginning of the year, fuel that was selling at GHc6.5 per litre has now increased by more than 300%. Indeed today fuel is more costly than the minimum wage.

“I wish to place on record that this government is making so much money from the Russia-Ukraine war. So in three months government has received more than it projected the whole year. So government is making supernormal profit,” he said.

Source: Ghanaweb