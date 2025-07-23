57 minutes ago

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has announced the creation of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS), a key initiative aimed at centralising Ghana's fight against illegal mining, commonly referred to as galamsey.

During a sectoral update on Wednesday, July 23, the Minister explained that the establishment of NAIMOS is part of a broader government strategy to combat the persistent threat of illegal small-scale mining, which has caused significant damage to water bodies, forest reserves, and the environment.

“To coordinate the efforts of the military, police, and other security agencies, the Ministry has established the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) as the operational nerve-centre for Ghana’s fight against illegal small-scale mining,” he stated.

He explained that NAIMOS will serve as an integrated operational hub, uniting security, environmental, and legal measures under a single coordinated framework to improve the effectiveness and sustainability of anti-galamsey efforts.

The Secretariat will also collaborate with key institutions, such as the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Finance (GRA-Customs Division), and the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, to monitor the entry of excavators and other heavy-duty machinery into the country.

“In collaboration with the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Finance (GRA-Customs Division), and the Ports and Harbours Authority, we have initiated a proactive tracking of all imports of excavators and earth-moving equipment from the point of entry,” he added.