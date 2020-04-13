3 hours ago

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has formally launched GH COVID-19 Tracker App as part of strategies to help fight the pandemic.

Accessible as a browser-based app, the COVID-19 Tracker will allow persons to self-report symptoms without needing to visit a healthcare facility and thereby aiding in social distancing.

The application was launched at a virtual concert currently underway in Accra and being hosted by celebrated broadcaster Kwame Sefa Kayi.

The features of the application aides in checking for Covid-19 symptoms and pertinent risk factors, it answers Covid-19 questions, subject geographical location, dashboard and reporting and most importantly digital assistance. The system’s data is encrypted such that no personal information (Name, ID or address) is recorded on the platform. Rather, the app would record people’s GPs location as they move.

In a likelihood that one person tests positive, alerts would be sent to everyone who has been in contact with the said person to self-isolate without being told who the affected person is. The contact persons would then be taken through measures to ascertain their status as well and given the needed attention and care. Early detection would save lives.

Reggae/Ragga & Dance-hall artiste, Charles Nii-Armah Mensah, professionally known as Shatta Wale, Highlife artiste, Kuami Eugene and others will entertain patrons who would gather at the soiree to witness the launch of the mobile software application.

As of 11 April 2020, 23:00 Hrs, a total of 37,954 persons have been tested with 566 being positive for COVID-19.

The breakdown of the 566 positive cases are as follows: four (4) have been treated, discharged and tested negative, 552 cases have been categorized as mild disease on treatment, two (2) moderate to severe cases, none currently on ventilators and eight (8) have died.