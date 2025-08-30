4 hours ago

The Acting Minister for Environment, Science, and Technology, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has requested the Attorney General to formally and immediately revoke Legislative Instrument (L.I.) 2462 and its amended version, L.I. 2501.

The move forms part of government’s renewed strategy to tackle illegal mining, or galamsey, which continues to cause extensive damage to Ghana’s water bodies, forest reserves, and ecosystems.

In a statement issued on August 29 by the Lands Ministry’s Director of Communications, Ama Mawusi Mawuenyefia, the Minister assured the public that revoking the instruments would not leave a regulatory vacuum. She explained that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has a strong framework already in place to regulate mining activities and enforce environmental standards.

The Attorney General has raised no objection to the request, clearing the path for the revocation process. According to the Ministry, the decision is intended to streamline and strengthen the regulatory environment, ensuring a more coordinated front in the fight against illegal mining.

The measure complements other initiatives such as the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme (rCOMSDEP) and the operations of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS).

Government says the combined approach reflects its unwavering commitment to restore Ghana’s natural environment by protecting rivers, forests, and farmlands from further destruction.