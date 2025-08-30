4 hours ago

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, has revealed that the Attorney General has been instructed to initiate the process of terminating the current contract for the Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam and re-award it for construction.

Speaking in Accra on Friday, August 29, Mr. Opoku explained that this step is part of the government's ongoing efforts to address the recurring flooding caused by the annual spillage of the Bagre Dam in neighboring Burkina Faso.

Communities in the Upper East and North East Regions have long been affected by the spillage, which frequently devastates farmlands, homes, and livestock, severely disrupting local farming and threatening food security.

Mr. Opoku emphasised that the Mahama-led government remains committed to completing the Pwalugu Dam project, which he described as a crucial investment in safeguarding the livelihoods of farmers and enhancing the country’s food security.

“What we are doing is that we have asked the AG to initiate the processes for the termination of the contract, re-award the contract and the president is committed to ensuring that the Pwalugu dam is constructed."

“When that is done it will block the effect of the spillage on our people. In the meantime we have cautioned our people on the spillage and we are educating them on how to manage the effects as we prepare to go into that construction,” he stated.