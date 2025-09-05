5 hours ago

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovation, Sam Nartey George, has announced the formation of a joint committee with MultiChoice Ghana to determine a reduction in DStv subscription fees.

The development follows weeks of tension between the ministry and the pay-TV provider, after regulators ordered a 30% reduction in subscription rates and imposed sanctions over non-compliance with pricing regulations under the Electronic Communications Act.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Friday, September 5, 2025, Mr. George revealed that the committee which includes representatives from the Ministry, the National Communications Authority (NCA), MultiChoice Ghana, and MultiChoice Africa was constituted at the request of the company.

“We have taken an immediate step to put together a committee comprising representatives from the ministry, the regulator, NCA, Multichoice Ghana, and Multichoice Africa. I will personally chair the committee,” he said.

While MultiChoice initially requested a 30-day window to agree on a new pricing structure, Mr. George insisted that the government would only allow 14 days, including weekends, for the committee to conclude its work.

“Let us be clear, they have finally accepted that there will be a reduction and they want us to discuss the level of reduction. I believe that as a minister, we do not need 30 days.

Earlier this month, the Ministry announced a statutory fine of GH¢10,000 per day against MultiChoice for failing to submit its pricing data, warning that failure to comply with the directive could result in the suspension of its operating licence.

The committee’s recommendation on the revised DStv pricing is expected to be made public later this month.