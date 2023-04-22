9 hours ago

The Director of Business Operations at Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson has advised the government to be open and truthful with stakeholders on how it implements the domestic debt exchange programme in order to gain the support of stakeholders for a successful implementation.

The financial analyst indicated that the opposition the government has faced with the debt restructuring programme could have been curtailed if the government was clean with stakeholders from the announcement to the commencement of the programme.

“This is the time for a clean talk with stakeholders. Any attempts at double speaking just create even more doubt at a time that is volatile and uncertain,” Mr. Jackson told Selorm Adonoo on The Big Issue on Citi TV and Citi FM.

Mr. Jackson added that it is standard practice of re-engaging your stakeholders when there are challenges to an agreement and that it would have been of benefit to the government to get back to all the stakeholders involved in the domestic debt exchange programme that it had hit a hurdle when it went to engage the other parties involved.

“It would have been very easy for the minister to say, yes we have said this but circumstances have changed since we went to meet with the other parties and so we are asking you to come back to the table and this will have been a non-issue. It is the doublespeak that muddies the water.”

Some groups and associations most especially, organised labour directed the Board of Trustees of Pension Funds to reject any attempt to rope in pension funds of their clients onto the government’s new Proposed Alternative Offer as part of the debt exchange programme.

Source: citifmonline