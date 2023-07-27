1 hour ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on the government to begin stakeholder consultation on how to revive the Ghanaian economy following its recent challenges.

Mr. Mahama called for a national conversation to trade ideas on how best to address the challenges confronting the economy.

Speaking at the 2023 National Development Conference organized by the Church of Pentecost in Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region, John Mahama said constructive engagement will help the country’s development and economic recovery.

He applauded the initiative taken by the Church and admonished the president and persons in public office to emulate and engage.

“I dare say that the Church of Pentecost has set the tone, and it is my hope that the president and our leaders will take a cue to create the opportunity for cross-fertilization of ideas on vexed issues and challenges that face our country such as the current economic crisis and important issues like the implementation of the Free SHS.”

“Conscious building does not diminish a leader, it rather projects a leader’s strength in carrying along with his vision the people that he leads.”

Source: citifmonline