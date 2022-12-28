2 hours ago

The ranking member on the Education Committee of Parliament, Peter Kwasi Nortsu-Kotoe has taken a dig at the Akufo-Addo government for reintroducing the quota system at the various Colleges of Education.

He asserted that the government is not being truthful about its decision to reintroduce the quota system, arguing that it lacks the funds to sustain the teacher trainees’ allowances, hence the move to cut down on enrolment.

Government in a letter dated December 16, 2022, announced the reintroduction of the quota system for the 46 accredited Public Colleges of Education for the 2022/2023 academic year.

According to the list released by Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), a total of 12,002 prospective teacher trainees are expected to be admitted into the Colleges of Education for the 2022/2023 academic year.

The government explained that its decision to reintroduce the admission quota system at the Colleges of Education in the country is a result of limited infrastructure.

But in a Citi News interview, the legislator for Akatsi North Constituency in the Volta Region said, “they are only refusing to tell the public that government does not have money to pay the so-called allowances to the students. The allowances have been in arrears for so many months now and government’s inability to pay is forcing them to cut down on the number. It’s not only colleges of education, nursing colleges are also affected. It’s a deliberate act to reduce the number of intake to the colleges of education”.

Mr. Nortsu-Kotoe described the move as unfortunate, adding that it will impede the progress of teaching in the country.

“It’s rather unfortunate because year in and year out, the number of teachers we need in our schools is increasing especially at the pre-tertiary or the basic level. So I’m surprised that government has cut down on the number, the reason being the lack of infrastructure, I disagree,” the MP for Akatsi North said.

He wondered why the government will attribute limited infrastructure to the new quota system when Parliament has approved the budget to the effect.

“Last year we [Parliament] approved a budget for the construction or improvements of infrastructure in all the public colleges of education. They were to provide dormitories, classrooms, and lecture halls. And I know contracts have been awarded to that effect, so to tell me or the public that it’s because of lack of infrastructure, I disagree,’ he fumed.

Source: citifmonline