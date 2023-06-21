4 hours ago

Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah has denied reports that government is attempting to prevent James Gyakye Quayson the National Democratic Congress’ parliamentary candidate from contesting the June 27 by-election in the Assin North constituency.

Speaking after Mr. Quayson’s application for the High Court to vary its order to hear his case on a daily basis was adjourned to Wednesday, June 21, Mr. Tuah-Yeboah said the allegations are far-fetched in a sense that inasmuch as Mr. Qyason has the right to contest in the poll, the court also has the right to hear pending cases.

“It is not about him not being allowed to contest the elections. He has the right to contest, and the state also has the right to hear cases pending in court,” he said.

Mr. Atuah-Yeboah also defended the court’s daily hearing of the case against Quayson.

Lawyers for Quayson are seeking to prevent the case from being heard every day which they believe will affect the campaign of the accused who is the NDC’s parliamentary candidate in the Assin North by-election.

Many have criticized the government for attempting to stop the former MP from contesting the seat he once won in the 2020 election.

The NDC through its Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Mustapha Gbande accused the government of trying to influence the court in the criminal case against the MP hopeful who is seeking election in the by-election.

Source: citifmonline