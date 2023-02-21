2 hours ago

The government has paid November and December 2022 allowances of National Service personnel.

This was contained in a statement issued by the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) on February 21, 2023.

“The Executive Board affectionately extends greetings and wishes to inform you that the allowance for November and December has been paid”.

NASPA assured that government will pay the rest of the allowances in due time.

“We appreciate your patience and we hope to get the payment for the subsequent month done soon”.

National Service allowance over the years is always delayed as personnel have to resort to other means of survival.

Source: citifmonline