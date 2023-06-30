1 hour ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his government’s resolve to do everything it can to grow the country’s private sector, which will contribute to the growth of the economy.

He said this because the country’s current economic challenges require investment from the private sector.

Speaking at a meeting with the Group Board Chair of Standard Chartered Bank, José Vinals, at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo said Ghana would always welcome private investment.

“This government is fully committed to doing whatever it can to help the private sector, both domestic and foreign, to work in a competitive environment to enable it to contribute to the growth of the economy. We believe strongly that ultimately the strength of the private sector in Ghana will determine Ghana’s future and prospects,” he stated.

As such, President Akufo-Addo said the services of banks like Standard Chartered Bank, which aid the private sector to grow, are what the country needs. This is why the country is excited to have the bank on board.

“So, a bank like yours that has had a lot of experience around the world in providing the products that enable private sector operators to work is a bank whose contribution and association we value very much. We are happy to have you here on board,” he added.a

Source: citifmonline