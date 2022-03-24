2 hours ago

The ruling government has outlined some measures to deal with the current economic crisis and to "help ensure growth and spending are not compromised".

This includes a moratorium on all foreign travels for appointees except for pre-approved critical/statutory travels ones.

Apart from that, a 50 percent cut has been put on fuel coupon allocations for all political appointees and Heads of government institutions, including SOEs, effective April 1st, 2022.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta who was speaking at a Press briefing, Thursday also added that a moratorium has also been imposed on the purchase of imported vehicles.

"With immediate effect, imposed complete moratorium on purchase of inported vehicles for the rest of the year. This will affect all new orders, including 4-wheel drives," he said.

According to the Finance Minister, GHc3.5 billion is expected to be saved from these new measures.