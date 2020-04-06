2 hours ago

President Nana Akufo-Addo has disclosed a total sum of GHC 8.75 million has been deposited into the COVID-19 National Trust Fund.

The Government of Ghana set up a Covid-19 Trust Fund to assist the needy and underprivileged communities during these dire times of the Coronavirus pandemic.

President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo updating Ghanaians from the Jubilee House Friday night, March 27, 2020 on measures taken by the government together with health experts to curtail the outbreak of the virus, noted that the Fund will be used to cushion the public as the nation fights against COVID-19.

The President donated his three months salary into the Fund.

He authorized an independent Board of Trustees chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo to take charge of the fund.

In the President’s fifth Nation Address on the pandemic on Sunday, April 5, 2020, he expressed gratitude to benevolent individuals and institutions for supporting his call for contributions into the fund.

“I am very grateful to the individuals and institutions, who have responded to my appeal for donations to be made into the COVID-19 National Trust Fund, which has been established to complement Government’s fight against the virus, and to assist in the welfare of the needy and the vulnerable. A total amount of some eight million, seven hundred and fifty thousand cedis (GH¢8.75 million), which includes six hundred thousand United States dollars (US$600,000), has been received so far for this purpose. I am happy that so many appointees of my government have also followed my example by donating their salaries to the Fund," he stated.