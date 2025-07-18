1 hour ago

The Deputy Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, has announced that the government has disbursed the first-quarter allowances for traditional leaders across the country, with payments for the second quarter expected soon.

She made the announcement at the launch of the 2025 Ghana Chieftaincy Awards in Accra on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

According to the Deputy Minister, these allowances are part of the government's broader efforts to empower traditional leaders, not only for ceremonial functions but also to enable them to make a more tangible impact within their communities.

Mrs. Sowah also commended the organisers of the awards for recognising the crucial role traditional leadership plays in national development. She urged Ghanaians to continue respecting and preserving their cultural heritage.

“These awards must ignite a deeper national conversation: How do we harness the moral authority, cultural wisdom, and strategic position of our traditional leaders to shape a better Ghana? How do we empower them in meaningful ways—not only for ceremony but to drive real impact? I would say that, as a ministry and through the leadership of the President, the government has ensured that the first-quarter allowances for traditional leaders have been duly disbursed.”