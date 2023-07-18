2 hours ago

The Ministry of Education has disclosed that an amount of GH¢241 million has been released toward the payment of allowances of teacher trainees across the country.

The Ministry also indicated that an amount of GH¢32 million has been earmarked for the payment of the first batch of the book and research allowance to be paid to eligible senior members of public tertiary institutions across the country.

This was made known by Professor Yara Dzakadzie, the director of tertiary education at the Ministry during a speech on behalf of the sector minister at the 13th congregation of the Koforidua Asokore SDA Training College.

“It will interest the members of staff to know that the government has processed an amount of over GH¢32 million for the first batch of book and research allowance payable to senior members of tertiary institutions across the country.”

“The government is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the smooth running of our colleges of education, and it is committed to providing our students with the best education. In light of this, the government has released an amount of GH¢241 million for the payment of teacher trainee allowances across the country.”

On her part, the Principal of the Koforidua Asokore SDA Training College Dr. Cecelia Ofosua Odame who enumerated a number of challenges confronting teaching and learning including laboratories, lecturer halls, and staff accommodation appealed to the government to earnestly come to their aid.

“The college faces several challenges which hinder teaching and learning on campus which include a lack of buses to transport students and also most of the equipment in the science lab has worn out and made it difficult to support practical teaching and learning and I wish to appeal to the alumni, the public, and the government to come to our aid.”

Source: citifmonline